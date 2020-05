View this post on Instagram

The lockdown may have put travel restrictions in place but Kalyaan still managed to take me to Australia and Africa ???? Years of conditioning has made us feel like chapatis can only look a certain way. Kalyaan and I are here to tell you otherwise. We want you to share pictures of your chapatis with us using #WhyShouldAllChapatisBeRound #AnnapurnaAtta @annapurnaatta Don't forget to tag @kalyaan_dhev and me. We will repost our favourite Chapatis onto our stories! Good luck! #QuarantineChef #LockdowncookingDiaries #QuarantineRecipes #AtHome