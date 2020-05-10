అవధుల్లేని త్యాగానికి, నిష్కల్మషమైన ప్రేమకు నిలువెత్తు సాక్ష్యాత్కారం అమ్మ. ఈ రోజు అంత‌ర్జాతీయ మాతృదినోత్సవం సంద‌ర్భంగా ప్ర‌తి ఒక్క‌రు త‌మ త‌ల్లి ప్రేమ‌ని, ఆమె త్యాగాల‌ని నెమ‌రువేసుకుంటున్నారు. ఇందుకు సెల‌బ్రిటీలు కూడా అతీతులేం కాదు. త‌మ త‌ల్లుల‌తో గ‌డిపిన అంద‌మైన క్ష‌ణాల‌ని షేర్ చేస్తూ ప్ర‌తి ఒక్క‌రికి మాతృదినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్ష‌లు తెలుపుతున్నారు. మ‌హేష్ బాబు, నాగశౌర్య‌, మంజుల‌, స‌చిన్‌, గోపి మోహ‌న్, థ‌మ‌న్, శ్రీను వైట్ల త‌దిత‌రులు సోష‌ల్ మీడియా ద్వారా విషెస్ అందించారు.



To the two guiding lights in my life... and to all the phenomenal mothers out there, Happy mother's day !! Shine on bright❤️ pic.twitter.com/1RVF1AWEqU — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 10, 2020

Today Being Mother's Day I wholeheartedly thank my Amma for everything she has been in my life.

Wishing My darling Amma and every Mom out there,

A Very Happy Mother's Day.

Today is their Day, Let's make it special for them????#MotherLove #mothersday2020 pic.twitter.com/9IOl8qiMgd — Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) May 10, 2020

A msg from my Amma to her Amma. When I really miss u, I connect to the rythm of my heart’s beat & I can feel your presence. Your words have always comforted me, your actions have grounded me and your love? It gave me strength. Happy Mother’s Day! ♥️#mothersday2020 #mothersday pic.twitter.com/50Mk4OVKAe — Manjula Ghattamaneni (@ManjulaOfficial) May 10, 2020

You are AAI to me because, besides everything else you are Always Amazing & Irreplaceable.

Thank you for everything you have done for me. ????



Happy #MothersDay Aai. pic.twitter.com/UVQeMMmRjX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 10, 2020

The early morning photo session started this way ????

She had a very very tough journey all thru her life sacrificed so many things jus for us .

Pls give back what ever U have to her & there is nothing precious in the WORLD ♥️#amma



Godbless



#HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/yMxB7sJrq6 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) May 10, 2020