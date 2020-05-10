ఆదివారం 10 మే 2020
Cinema - May 10, 2020 , 10:01:54

మాతృదినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్ష‌లు తెలిపిన ప్ర‌ముఖులు

అవధుల్లేని త్యాగానికి, నిష్కల్మషమైన ప్రేమకు నిలువెత్తు సాక్ష్యాత్కారం అమ్మ. ఈ రోజు అంత‌ర్జాతీయ మాతృదినోత్సవం సంద‌ర్భంగా ప్ర‌తి ఒక్క‌రు త‌మ త‌ల్లి ప్రేమ‌ని, ఆమె త్యాగాల‌ని నెమ‌రువేసుకుంటున్నారు. ఇందుకు సెల‌బ్రిటీలు కూడా అతీతులేం కాదు. త‌మ త‌ల్లుల‌తో గ‌డిపిన అంద‌మైన క్ష‌ణాల‌ని షేర్ చేస్తూ ప్ర‌తి ఒక్క‌రికి మాతృదినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్ష‌లు తెలుపుతున్నారు. మ‌హేష్ బాబు, నాగశౌర్య‌, మంజుల‌, స‌చిన్‌, గోపి మోహ‌న్, థ‌మ‌న్, శ్రీను వైట్ల త‌దిత‌రులు సోష‌ల్ మీడియా ద్వారా విషెస్ అందించారు. 

