గురువారం 07 మే 2020
Cinema - May 07, 2020 , 11:55:01

విశాఖ గ్యాస్ లీక్‌పై విచారం వ్య‌క్తం చేసిన టాలీవుడ్ ప్ర‌ముఖులు

విశాఖ గ్యాస్ లీక్‌పై విచారం వ్య‌క్తం చేసిన టాలీవుడ్ ప్ర‌ముఖులు

విశాఖలోని ఎల్‌జీ పాలిమర్స్‌ పరిశ్రమ నుంచి పీవీసీ(పాలీవినైల్‌ క్లోరైడ్‌) గ్యాస్ లీకైన సంగ‌తి తెలిసిందే. అధిక గాఢ‌త క‌లిగిన ఈ వాయివుని పీల్చిన ప్ర‌జ‌లు శ్వాస సంబంధిత స‌మ‌స్య‌ల‌తో ఉక్కిరి బిక్కిరి అవుతున్నారు. మూగ జీవాలు అపస్మారక స్థితిలోకి వెళ్లడం, చనిపోవడం జ‌రుగుతుంది. ఈ ఘ‌ట‌న‌పై రాష్ట్ర ముఖ్య‌మంత్రులు, ప్ర‌ధాని, రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి విచారం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. టాలీవుడ్ సినీ ప్ర‌ముఖులు కూడా ఈ విషాదంపై త‌మ ట్విట్ట‌ర్ ద్వారా స్పందిస్తున్నారు. 

మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి త‌న ట్విట్ట‌ర్ ద్వారా.. విశాఖ లో విషవాయువు స్టెరిన్ బారినపడి ప్రజలు మరణించటం మనసుని కలచివేసింది. మరణించిన వారి కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. అస్వస్థతకు గురైన  వారందరు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ప్రార్ధిస్తున్నాను. లాక్‌డౌన్ త‌ర్వాత ఇండ‌స్ట్రీలు ఓపెన్ చేసేముందు జాగ్ర‌త్త‌లు వ‌హించండి  అని కోరారు చిరు .

ఇక మ‌హేష్ బాబు..వైజాగ్ వార్త నా మ‌న‌సుని క‌లచివేసింది. ఇలాంటి ప‌రిస్థితుల‌లో గ్యాస్ లీక్ కావ‌డం, దాని వ‌ల‌న ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోవ‌డం బాధ‌ని క‌లిగిస్తుంది. బాధితులు త్వ‌ర‌గా కోలుకోవాల‌ని నేను ప్రార్ధిస్తున్నాను అని ట్వీట్‌లో తెలిపారు 

 

