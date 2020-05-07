విశాఖ గ్యాస్ లీక్పై విచారం వ్యక్తం చేసిన టాలీవుడ్ ప్రముఖులు
విశాఖలోని ఎల్జీ పాలిమర్స్ పరిశ్రమ నుంచి పీవీసీ(పాలీవినైల్ క్లోరైడ్) గ్యాస్ లీకైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. అధిక గాఢత కలిగిన ఈ వాయివుని పీల్చిన ప్రజలు శ్వాస సంబంధిత సమస్యలతో ఉక్కిరి బిక్కిరి అవుతున్నారు. మూగ జీవాలు అపస్మారక స్థితిలోకి వెళ్లడం, చనిపోవడం జరుగుతుంది. ఈ ఘటనపై రాష్ట్ర ముఖ్యమంత్రులు, ప్రధాని, రాష్ట్రపతి విచారం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. టాలీవుడ్ సినీ ప్రముఖులు కూడా ఈ విషాదంపై తమ ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా స్పందిస్తున్నారు.
మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి తన ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా.. విశాఖ లో విషవాయువు స్టెరిన్ బారినపడి ప్రజలు మరణించటం మనసుని కలచివేసింది. మరణించిన వారి కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. అస్వస్థతకు గురైన వారందరు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ప్రార్ధిస్తున్నాను. లాక్డౌన్ తర్వాత ఇండస్ట్రీలు ఓపెన్ చేసేముందు జాగ్రత్తలు వహించండి అని కోరారు చిరు .
ఇక మహేష్ బాబు..వైజాగ్ వార్త నా మనసుని కలచివేసింది. ఇలాంటి పరిస్థితులలో గ్యాస్ లీక్ కావడం, దాని వలన ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోవడం బాధని కలిగిస్తుంది. బాధితులు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని నేను ప్రార్ధిస్తున్నాను అని ట్వీట్లో తెలిపారు
It’s really heart breaking to see Vizag which one of the most special places in my life in such a state. I am deeply saddened by this horrific accident. Condolences to families who have lost their lives and hoping for a speedy recovery for the rest .— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 7, 2020
I pray for the safety of the people who are effected due to the gas leakage in Vizag . Hope everyone will be safe. #VizagGasLeak #PrayForVizag pic.twitter.com/oZMF76UqOc— Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) May 7, 2020
Deeply disturbed by the #VizagGasLeak news. The year is worsening by the day. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.. and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. I hope that you all remain safe. ????— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) May 7, 2020
#Vizag is one of my fav place— Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) May 7, 2020
The visuals of the #VizagGasLeak are extremely disturbing! It is so disheartening to see these many people fall victim to this tragedy... Prayers go out to all those affected ????????
Please follow saftey measures and stay safe pic.twitter.com/RDNY5biPuG
Vizag please be safe..my heart goes out to everyone affected..Stay Strong-Stay Safe.. #VizagGasLeak— RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) May 7, 2020
It’s heart wrenching to see the visuals of the #gasleak in #Vizag...hurt and very deeply disturbed by the visuals...pray for the families affected and pray for the impacted area to recover soon ???????? #VizagGasTragedy— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) May 7, 2020
It’s heart wrenching to see the visuals of the #gasleak in #Vizag...hurt and very deeply disturbed by the visuals...pray for the families affected and pray for the impacted area to recover soon ???????? #VizagGasTragedy— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) May 7, 2020
Woke up to some really disturbing news...praying for the health and safety of everyone affected by affected by the Vizag Gas Leak...????????— Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) May 7, 2020
It aches my heart to see the visuals from #VizagGasLeak ... My helpless thoughts for the people. Hope time acts little kinder on us.— Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) May 7, 2020
VIZAG... The Gas Leak could still be present in the Wind Carryig it...— Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) May 7, 2020
Everyone present in these Areas PLEASE COVER UR FACE WITH A WET MASK OR WET CLOTH....
Stay Strong we are all praying for you. pic.twitter.com/SUXyzEdDBf
It’s so heartbreaking to see the visuals of people affected by #VizagGasLeak.— Bobby (@dirbobby) May 7, 2020
Let’s pray for the well-being of the hospitalised ???? Good to see State & central governments taken necessary measures to bring suituation under control. Stay strong #Vizag.
Shocked to see the horrific news of the #VizagGasLeak.— Sunil (@Mee_Sunil) May 7, 2020
My condolences to everyone who lost their families and wishing a speedy recovery to those hospitalized. Stay strong #Vizag. pic.twitter.com/6EPA0RJ3YQ
Shocked to hear about the #VizagGasTragedy ... praying for the safety and health of the people and especially the innocent children affected...Please stay safe.— Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) May 7, 2020
It's really shocking to see the visuals of #VizagGasLeak and are extremely disturbing! My Condolences to the families effected and hoping for the speedy recovery for the rest.— SRIKANTH MEKA (@actorsrikanth) May 7, 2020
Heart-wrenching #gasleak incident in Vizag has claimed the lives of 6 people and has left many injured. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured ????— SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) May 7, 2020
Heart breaking to see vizag like this. Let's pray for people in #Vizag.— Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) May 7, 2020
This is heartbreaking .. it’s just getting more and more worse .. helpless and all we are left to do is pray ????????#VizagGasLeak— Nani (@NameisNani) May 7, 2020
Yet another tragedy has hit us.— Varun Tej Konidela ???? (@IAmVarunTej) May 7, 2020
It pains me to see the pictures from the incident.
My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones..
Request all industries to be more careful while re-opening..
????????????????????????
తాజావార్తలు
- ఇంప్రెస్ చేస్తున్న నెమలి..వీడియో చూడాల్సిందే
- ఇస్రోకు కరోనా ఎఫెక్ట్
- నిమిషంలో ప్లేట్ ఖాళీ చేశా: సచిన్
- పెండ్లీ చేసుకోవడానికి ట్రక్కులో..యువతి, యువకుడిపై కేసు
- రాబందులు వర్సెస్ చిరుత, సింహం..వీడియో
- పంచాయతీ కార్యదర్శి ఆత్మహత్య
- టెలీ ఆయుర్వేదాన్ని తీసుకువచ్చారు...
- విశాఖ గ్యాస్ లీక్.. యాంటీ డోస్గా వాటర్ స్ప్రే
- విశాఖ గ్యాస్ లీక్ మృతులకి సంతాపం తెలిపిన యువరాజ్
- దుర్ఘటనకు కంపెనీ యాజమాన్యం బాధ్యత వహించాలి