బాలీవుడ్ విల‌క్ష‌ణ న‌టుడు ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్ మృతికి బాలీవుడ్ సినీ ప‌రిశ్ర‌మ సంతాపం ప్ర‌క‌టించింది. లాక్ డౌన్ వ‌ల‌న ఆయ‌న ఇంటికి వెళ్లే ప‌రిస్థితి కూడా లేక‌పోవ‌డంతో ట్విట్ట‌ర్ ద్వారానే ఇర్ఫాన్‌కి నివాళులు అర్పించారు. అమితాబ్, తాప్సీ, అనుప‌మ్ ఖేర్,ప‌రేష్ రావ‌ల్‌, ల‌తా మంగేష్క‌ర్,అజ‌య్ దేవ‌గ‌ణ్‌, అక్ష‌య్ కుమార్ తో పాటు ప‌లువురు ప్ర‌ముఖులు సంతాపం తెలిపారు



ఇర్ఫాన్ మ‌ర‌ణ‌వార్త విన్నాను. ఈ వార్త న‌న్ను ఎంతో క‌ల‌చివేసింది. చాలా విచార‌క‌ర‌మైన వార్త‌. ఎంతో అద్భుత‌మైన ప్ర‌తిభ‌.. ద‌యాహృద‌యం ఉన్న‌స‌హా న‌టుడు.. సినిమా ప్ర‌పంచానికి ఎంతో సేవ చేసిన న‌టుడు..మ‌న‌ల్ని చాలా త్వ‌రగా వ‌దిలి వెళ్లారు. మీ ఆత్మ‌కి శాంతి క‌ల‌గాల‌ని దేవుడిని ప్రార్ధిస్తున్నాను - అమితాబ్ బ‌చ్చ‌న్



ఇర్ఫాన్ అకాల మ‌ర‌ణం వార్త నా హృద‌యాన్ని క‌లిచి వేసింది. ఇండియ‌న్ సినిమాకి ఆయ‌న మ‌ర‌ణం తీర‌ని లోటు. ఇర్ఫాన్ పిల్ల‌లు, కుమారుల‌కి ప్ర‌గాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియ‌జేస్తున్నాను - అజ‌య్ దేవ‌గ‌ణ్



భ‌యంక‌ర‌మైన వార్త‌.. ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్ మ‌ర‌ణ వార్త న‌న్ను దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురి చేసింది. మా కాలం నాటి అద్భుత‌మైన న‌టుల‌లో ఆయ‌న ఒకరు. ఈ క‌ష్ట స‌మ‌యంలో ఇర్ఫాన్ కుటుంబానికి ధైర్యం అందించాల‌ని దేవుడిని కోరుతున్నాను - అక్ష‌య్ కుమార్



మీతో ప‌ని చేయ‌డం గొప్ప అదృష్టంగా భావిస్తున్నాను. మీరు సినిమాల రూపంలో ఎప్ప‌టికీ మా హృద‌యాల‌లో నిలిచిపోతారు. నా ప్రార్థ‌న‌లు మీ కుటుంబంతో త‌ప్ప‌క ఉంటాయి. - హుమా ఖురేషీ



ఈ రోజు స్వ‌ర్గం ఎంతో అదృష్టంగా భావిస్తుంది. ఇర్ఫాన్ స‌ర్ మ‌ర‌ణ వార్త నాకు న‌మ్మ‌శ‌క్యంగా లేదు. దీనిపై ఎలా స్పందించాలో కూడా తెలియ‌డం లేదు. అత‌ని కుటుంబానికి ప్ర‌గాఢ సానుభూతి తెలుపుతున్నాను - సోనాల్ చౌహాన్



చాలా ప్రతిభావంతులైన నటుడు ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్. ఆయ‌న‌ మరణ వార్త విన్నప్పుడు నాకు చాలా బాధగా ఉంది. ఆయనకు నా వినయపూర్వకమైన నివాళి అర్పిస్తున్నాను. - ల‌తా మంగేష్క‌ర్

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being #IrrfanKhan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti ???? pic.twitter.com/QSm05p7PfU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 29, 2020

IRRFAN KHAN. There shall never be one like you . RIP. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) April 29, 2020

Deeply saddened to learn that #Irffan Khan passed away this morning. Gone too soon .. such a powerful actor and how valiantly he fought back the cancer. Its a big loss not only to his family but to the entire film industry. RIP — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 29, 2020

Thank you for those indelible movie memories....thank you for raising the bar as an artist ...thank you for enriching our Cinema....we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives.....our cinema....we salute you????❤️???? — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 29, 2020

When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 29, 2020

#IrrfanKhan was truly a one of a kind actor and the magic he brought to the screen will be sorely missed. RIP. #gonetosoon — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 29, 2020

An actor who inspired our generation world over with revolutionary performances. Heartbreaking loss. We pray for strength for your family. Rest in peace #IrrfanKhan Sir???????? ❤️ — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) April 29, 2020