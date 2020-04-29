బుధవారం 29 ఏప్రిల్ 2020
ఇర్ఫాన్ మృతిపై దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్య‌క్తం చేసిన బాలీవుడ్

బాలీవుడ్ విల‌క్ష‌ణ న‌టుడు ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్ మృతికి బాలీవుడ్ సినీ ప‌రిశ్ర‌మ సంతాపం ప్ర‌క‌టించింది. లాక్ డౌన్ వ‌ల‌న ఆయ‌న ఇంటికి వెళ్లే ప‌రిస్థితి కూడా లేక‌పోవ‌డంతో ట్విట్ట‌ర్ ద్వారానే ఇర్ఫాన్‌కి నివాళులు అర్పించారు. అమితాబ్, తాప్సీ,  అనుప‌మ్ ఖేర్,ప‌రేష్ రావ‌ల్‌, ల‌తా మంగేష్క‌ర్,అజ‌య్ దేవ‌గ‌ణ్‌, అక్ష‌య్ కుమార్ తో పాటు ప‌లువురు ప్ర‌ముఖులు సంతాపం తెలిపారు

ఇర్ఫాన్ మ‌ర‌ణ‌వార్త విన్నాను. ఈ వార్త న‌న్ను ఎంతో క‌ల‌చివేసింది. చాలా విచార‌క‌ర‌మైన వార్త‌. ఎంతో అద్భుత‌మైన ప్ర‌తిభ‌.. ద‌యాహృద‌యం ఉన్న‌స‌హా న‌టుడు.. సినిమా ప్ర‌పంచానికి ఎంతో సేవ చేసిన న‌టుడు..మ‌న‌ల్ని చాలా త్వ‌రగా వ‌దిలి వెళ్లారు.  మీ ఆత్మ‌కి శాంతి క‌ల‌గాల‌ని దేవుడిని ప్రార్ధిస్తున్నాను - అమితాబ్ బ‌చ్చ‌న్

ఇర్ఫాన్ అకాల మ‌ర‌ణం వార్త నా హృద‌యాన్ని క‌లిచి వేసింది. ఇండియ‌న్ సినిమాకి ఆయ‌న మ‌ర‌ణం తీర‌ని లోటు. ఇర్ఫాన్ పిల్ల‌లు, కుమారుల‌కి ప్ర‌గాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియ‌జేస్తున్నాను - అజ‌య్ దేవ‌గ‌ణ్ 

భ‌యంక‌ర‌మైన వార్త‌.. ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్ మ‌ర‌ణ వార్త న‌న్ను దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురి చేసింది. మా కాలం నాటి అద్భుత‌మైన న‌టుల‌లో ఆయ‌న ఒకరు. ఈ క‌ష్ట స‌మ‌యంలో ఇర్ఫాన్ కుటుంబానికి ధైర్యం అందించాల‌ని దేవుడిని కోరుతున్నాను - అక్ష‌య్ కుమార్

మీతో ప‌ని చేయ‌డం గొప్ప అదృష్టంగా భావిస్తున్నాను. మీరు సినిమాల రూపంలో ఎప్ప‌టికీ మా హృద‌యాల‌లో నిలిచిపోతారు. నా ప్రార్థ‌న‌లు మీ కుటుంబంతో త‌ప్ప‌క ఉంటాయి.  - హుమా ఖురేషీ

ఈ రోజు స్వ‌ర్గం ఎంతో అదృష్టంగా భావిస్తుంది. ఇర్ఫాన్ స‌ర్ మ‌ర‌ణ వార్త నాకు న‌మ్మ‌శ‌క్యంగా లేదు. దీనిపై ఎలా స్పందించాలో కూడా తెలియ‌డం లేదు. అత‌ని కుటుంబానికి ప్ర‌గాఢ సానుభూతి తెలుపుతున్నాను - సోనాల్ చౌహాన్

చాలా ప్రతిభావంతులైన నటుడు ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్. ఆయ‌న‌ మరణ వార్త విన్నప్పుడు నాకు చాలా బాధగా ఉంది. ఆయనకు నా వినయపూర్వకమైన నివాళి అర్పిస్తున్నాను. - ల‌తా మంగేష్క‌ర్ 

