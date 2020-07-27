View this post on Instagram

Stepping out of the house to resume work after almost 4 months...had a mixed bag of emotions... excitement, nervousness, happiness, fear. Things are definitely not the same but the show must go on!! With extra precaution, extra efforts and a prayer that everything goes well, we all are restarting our lives and our work. The team went out of their way to make all of us comfortable and left no stone unturned to take all the necessary steps to ensure all the safety measures were in place. Felt like my first day of school after a long vacation and I was so excited to meet all my friends :) #TheShowMustGoOn #BackToSchool @malakelezzawy × @manekaharisinghani × @sonyindiaofficial @divyachablani15 × @sheetal_f_khan [email protected]_photography Retouching- @retouchingartists