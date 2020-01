View this post on Instagram

Because the greatest part of a road trip isn’t arriving at your destination. 😌🧿 This trip is very special as it was a detox to a lot of things which I thought I can’t live without.. These are very few of what I could capture.. so many memories are in my heart and head that I was so indulged that it didn’t occur that I should click/shoot the moments.. #JungleTrek #JungleSafari #EyeOpener #SoulSearching #realityChecked #RoadTrip #closertonature🍃 #memoriesToCherishForLife #Chandrapur #TadobaForest #IncredibleIndia🇮🇳 #Happy2020 🥳